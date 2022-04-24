Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 406,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.65. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $159.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 27.3% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

