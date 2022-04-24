Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

