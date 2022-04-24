Financial Analysis: WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and MCX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $117.40 million 1.54 -$23.17 million N/A N/A MCX Technologies $750,000.00 N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WiMi Hologram Cloud and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51%

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats MCX Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MCX Technologies (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.