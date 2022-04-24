FIO Protocol Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $49.50 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 821,848,106 coins and its circulating supply is 489,875,260 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

