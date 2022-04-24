First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.66. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

