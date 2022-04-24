First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.00.

TSE:FR opened at C$14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.22. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.40.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -61.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,725,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,272,907.98. Insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock valued at $18,233,994 over the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

