First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 1,184 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $42.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.34. 6,842,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,374. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.52 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average of $314.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.91.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

