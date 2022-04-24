First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 90 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.