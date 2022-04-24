First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $191,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,604,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,330. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

