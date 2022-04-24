First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $10.04 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,009,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

SCLE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 2,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

