First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,040 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. 2,114,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average is $234.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

