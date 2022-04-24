First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,665 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.11. 4,043,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.64 and a 200-day moving average of $358.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

