First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 610 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.81 on Friday, reaching $408.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,991. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

