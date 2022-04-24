First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 915 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,267. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.10 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

