First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,343. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.