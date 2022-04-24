First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FQVLF. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.15.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

