First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

Shares of LEGR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 9,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,784. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.