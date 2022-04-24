First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after buying an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 717,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,321. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

