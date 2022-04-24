First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Reduced by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 717,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.