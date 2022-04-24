FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 205,636 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

