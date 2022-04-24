FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.36 Million

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

