Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $5.52

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Flow has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $43.28 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00013934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.32 or 0.07401828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,545.24 or 0.99821076 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 361,521,462 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

