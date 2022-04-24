Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FLYW traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 718,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Flywire has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $14,494,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

