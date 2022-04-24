FNB Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $204,457.96 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $204,457.96 and $786.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 165% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00033822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00103730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

