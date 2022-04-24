Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.29) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.11) to GBX 800 ($10.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,045.63 ($13.60).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 770 ($10.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 739.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 807.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Fresnillo (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.