Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (FDZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $198,880.15 and approximately $122,035.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,907,106 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

