Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.07 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

