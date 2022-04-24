Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.