Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys Shares of 13,281 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 898,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 14,126,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,937,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

