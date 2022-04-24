Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.28.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $363.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

