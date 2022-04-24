Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

