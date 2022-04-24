Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 205 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 2,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

