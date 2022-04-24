Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 272 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

