Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 79 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $2,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $28,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

