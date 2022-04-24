Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 90 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $325.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.52. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

