Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 52.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.34 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.