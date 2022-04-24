Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $444.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.24. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.