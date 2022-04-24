Furucombo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $321,611.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.89 or 0.07402681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,441.98 or 0.99756547 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars.

