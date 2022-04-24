G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

GMINF stock opened at 0.64 on Wednesday. G Mining Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.41 and a 52 week high of 2.27.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship asset is Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

