Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 5,000 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $66.59 on Friday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.