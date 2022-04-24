Game.com (GTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,192.00

Game.com (GTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $37,192.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00103442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

