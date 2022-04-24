GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDS. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in GDS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

