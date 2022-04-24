GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEAGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

