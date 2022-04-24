GeoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $395,166.09 (GEO)

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $395,166.09 and approximately $81.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

