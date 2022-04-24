Ghost (GHOST) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $2,976.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00103307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

