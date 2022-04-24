Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. 7,653,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.