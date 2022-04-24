Glynn Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 523,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000. 1stdibs.Com makes up about 0.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

