Glynn Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 8.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $75,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.33. 1,813,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $134.18 and a one year high of $286.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

