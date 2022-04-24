Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 7,988 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 3.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

NOW traded down $20.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

