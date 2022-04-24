GoByte Price Tops $0.0067 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. GoByte has a market cap of $64,142.44 and approximately $270.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

